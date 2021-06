selfie no 2

Today is National Camera Day. I thought that I might give silhouettes a try. I found this great Gavin Hoey tutorial but my stash of goodies doesn't even come close to his but it is a wonderful source of information of how to.



I did follow his placement of the light but mine wasn't a synced flash system like Gavin's. My edits were level adjustments in Photoshop and cloning out just a few bits of black. So, I guess that there is more than one way to get the effect.