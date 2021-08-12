Previous
Spooky in plain sight by joysabin
Photo 1805

Spooky in plain sight

I think that this is a variety of anise, not sure but it has a gentle licorice aroma. I've lots of flora and fauna to explore here.
12th August 2021

joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
