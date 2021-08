Discovered a quaint little wetland path yesterday. ( https://www.co.benton.or.us/parks/page/jackson-frazier-wetland ) It is currently, dry but still very pleasant. I am looking forward to re-visiting in other times of the year.There was some interesting lichen on the trees. At first glance I thought it was paint but after doing a tiny bit of research ( http://www.thebiologyzone.com/reindeer-lichen.html ), it appears to be just a different variety of reindeer lichen.