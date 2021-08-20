Sign up
Photo 1813
Reindeer Lichen
Discovered a quaint little wetland path yesterday. (
https://www.co.benton.or.us/parks/page/jackson-frazier-wetland
) It is currently, dry but still very pleasant. I am looking forward to re-visiting in other times of the year.
There was some interesting lichen on the trees. At first glance I thought it was paint but after doing a tiny bit of research (
http://www.thebiologyzone.com/reindeer-lichen.html
), it appears to be just a different variety of reindeer lichen.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
19th August 2021 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reindeer lichen
,
jackson-frazier wetlands
