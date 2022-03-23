Previous
Flop History by joysabin
Photo 2031

Flop History

I took a stroll around campus and noticed this work. It is a sculpture of Dick Fosbury who attended OSU (Oregon State Unversity) in the 1960's. His revolutionary technique for high jumping was perfected not far from this spot. He officially introduced it to the world at the 1968 Olympics held in Mexico City. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Fosbury ). It is U of O (University of Oregon) which better know for its track and field program but we Beaver's have some track history too.
@joysabin
Year 7
Photo Details

MamaBec ace
Sadly (kinda) I remember the first time I saw this technique… it was a “what did that jumper just do????” moment.
… we are Oregon Ducks but totally Oregon people even if we live in the Seattle area - there is no way we are Husky fans.
March 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
Thats a very cool sculpture! Appreciate the bit of history to go with it too.
March 24th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The famous Fosbury Flop! I had no idea there was a statue. Very cool POV.
March 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That is so neat. You can imagine me trying to teach my 4th-6th grade track kids how to do the Fosbury Flop - I sure couldn't demonstrate, but every kid wanted to try it! Some got pretty good! Terrific statue and nice to know its history
March 24th, 2022  
