Flop History

I took a stroll around campus and noticed this work. It is a sculpture of Dick Fosbury who attended OSU (Oregon State Unversity) in the 1960's. His revolutionary technique for high jumping was perfected not far from this spot. He officially introduced it to the world at the 1968 Olympics held in Mexico City. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Fosbury ). It is U of O (University of Oregon) which better know for its track and field program but we Beaver's have some track history too.
… we are Oregon Ducks but totally Oregon people even if we live in the Seattle area - there is no way we are Husky fans.