Waldo Hall

Waldo Hall was designed by Albany, Oregon architect Charles Burggraf. It was constructed in 1907, and opened in the fall of that year. It contained 115 dormitory rooms and living quarters for single female faculty members, plus it housed the domestic science department. In 1965 it was renovated and began being used for departmental and faculty offices as well as classrooms. Clara Humason Waldo (1858 to 1933) was the first woman in Oregon to be named to the Board of Regents for a state institution of higher education. She served from 1905 to 1919. She was also the first woman to address a graduating class at Oregon State. In 1911 she worked as the dean of extension in domestic science at Oregon Agricultural College with no compensation and received an honorary doctorate of science from the college in 1923.



