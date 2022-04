A true Pioneer

Alice Biddle, from Corvallis, was actually one of three students in Oregon State's first graduating class in 1870. The other two were men with the last names of Currin and Veach, but Alice is the one we most remember. Perfect grades. Perfect attendance. OSU's first woman graduate. To top it off, a bachelor of science degree in the liberal arts. And she was only 16.



