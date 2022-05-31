Sign up
Photo 2100
Opposites that complement
Just catching up with the weekly challenge. Week 20 was opposites.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
31st May 2022 7:06pm
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
wter
,
wc-52-2022-w20
