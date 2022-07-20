Previous
Where I'm parked at the moment by joysabin
Where I'm parked at the moment

I am enjoying the fan in this heat but realize that it is way more hot ever where else. We are only in the 90's (32 celsius) today.
20th July 2022

Mags ace
Great shadow shot! Yeah, it's real hot in South Carolina with 94 percent humidity.
July 21st, 2022  
