Photo 2150
Where I'm parked at the moment
I am enjoying the fan in this heat but realize that it is way more hot ever where else. We are only in the 90's (32 celsius) today.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags
Great shadow shot! Yeah, it's real hot in South Carolina with 94 percent humidity.
July 21st, 2022
