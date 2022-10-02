Previous
coop beginnings by joysabin
Photo 2224

coop beginnings

My friend is staying with us for a year and brought her chickens and kitties too. We spent all day putting together the new coop and run as hens watched from their carrier where they spent the last 6 days. She (my friend, Kathy) took a one year position here in Oregon and we were so happy to be able to have her live with us, chickens and her two kitties as well. The transition from Maryland to Oregon should be interesting not to mention how my curious and crazy dog as she learns how to temper herself around the new roomies.

The hens and kitties will probably feature in lots of 365 posts this coming year.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Joanne Diochon ace
I bet the hens will be happy to get out of their carrier and into their new and more spacious coop.
October 2nd, 2022  
