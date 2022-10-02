coop beginnings

My friend is staying with us for a year and brought her chickens and kitties too. We spent all day putting together the new coop and run as hens watched from their carrier where they spent the last 6 days. She (my friend, Kathy) took a one year position here in Oregon and we were so happy to be able to have her live with us, chickens and her two kitties as well. The transition from Maryland to Oregon should be interesting not to mention how my curious and crazy dog as she learns how to temper herself around the new roomies.



The hens and kitties will probably feature in lots of 365 posts this coming year.