Photo 2301
Sunday quiet drip
Not feeling in focus today
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2667
photos
147
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
4
365
365
SLT-A57
SLT-A57
Taken
18th December 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lensbaby
,
rain drop
,
soft focus
,
extension tubes
