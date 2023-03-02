Sign up
Photo 2377
Time warp
Found this on my phone. I took it last month and forgot about it. The real question is how did I capture this? Not a clue, let's chock it up to an oops with potential. Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
0
0
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th February 2023 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
