Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2385
Patterns in Ice
The old quarry pond was 95% covered with a thin layer of ice
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2752
photos
151
followers
160
following
653% complete
View this month »
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th March 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very cool! They remind me of microscopic creatures in biology class.
March 11th, 2023
KAL
ace
The patterns are interesting and it looks cold!
March 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close