Looking Through by joysabin
Looking Through

Just a few days behind. I walked up Vineyard Mountain trial with Riley yesterday. The sun was out and it was gorgeous.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
