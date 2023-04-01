Previous
1.3 Eggs by joysabin
Photo 2407

1.3 Eggs

This is 2nd time that the hens have given us a 'baby' egg. I am not sure why and there is only egg white inside. I wonder if this was their attempt at an April Fools Joke.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

FBailey ace
Oh I did chuckle!
April 3rd, 2023  
