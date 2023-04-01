Sign up
Photo 2407
1.3 Eggs
This is 2nd time that the hens have given us a 'baby' egg. I am not sure why and there is only egg white inside. I wonder if this was their attempt at an April Fools Joke.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2774
photos
150
followers
159
following
659% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st April 2023 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
FBailey
ace
Oh I did chuckle!
April 3rd, 2023
