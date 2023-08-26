Sign up
Photo 2554
Produce music
As I was beginning my trip through the Farmers Market this morning I noticed this gentleman playing and singing. His voice was so lovely and the light that was being reflected from the music stand to his face was an additional gift.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2920
photos
143
followers
155
following
699% complete
2554
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
26th August 2023 8:03am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
busker
,
low key
,
farmers market
,
street perfomer
