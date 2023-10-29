Previous
Floating by by joysabin
Photo 2618

Floating by

While waiting for the Witches to arrive this morning, I saw this leaf floating down the river. It was just under the surface so the water and light gave really interesting textures.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Corinne C ace
A poetic capture
October 29th, 2023  
