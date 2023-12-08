Sign up
Photo 2658
A bit of a misnomer
These words popped up on my iPhone yesterday morning. Of course I had to snag a screen shot. I do have to mention that it was raining at the time. I thought that a rain puddle that I captured the day earlier fit as a good layer for the words.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Album
365
Tags
raindrops
