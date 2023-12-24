Previous
Merry Christmas by joysabin
Merry Christmas

May all of this most supportive Photographic Community have a truly special holiday
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Beautiful work of art! Merry Christmas to you and yours!
December 25th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I love the look of this. Merry Christmas 🎄
December 25th, 2023  
