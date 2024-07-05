Sign up
Previous
Photo 2868
Dried beauty
I have been trying to learn how to get high contrast shots with my Nikon D810 like the setting that is on my Sony A57, who is showing her age - I believe the camera is about 10+ years old.
I am still trying how to get what I want but, time and patience is what I need. I did end up using the on camera flash and then edits in Silver Efex.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
flash
,
dried flowers
,
high contrast
