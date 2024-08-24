Sign up
Previous
Photo 2918
Abstract with shadows
We had a little bit of sun today.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
shadows
abstract
textures
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 25th, 2024
Mags
Nicely captured!
August 25th, 2024
