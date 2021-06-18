Previous
Next
Look at my shadow . . . by jyokota
Photo 2047

Look at my shadow . . .

We went hiking in the woods in search of birds. We could hear them but the trees were tall and very leafed out so I photographed butterflies instead.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture and wonderful details.
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise