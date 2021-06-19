Previous
Swallow in Flight! by jyokota
Swallow in Flight!

I have been often frustrated trying to photographs swallows in flight because they are so fast and their flight pattern hard to follow with the lens. But at last, I found a cooperative swallow who wanted to show off his beauty.
Junko Y

@jyokota
