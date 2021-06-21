Previous
Eagle Portrait by jyokota
Photo 2055

Eagle Portrait

I heard there were eagles along the Mississippi River in the winter, but that they had gone north for the summer. Yet, a mere few steps out of the car, there was an eagle waiting for his portrait.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Dianne
Wow - what a lucky find and terrific image.
July 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
How lucky can one get, great shot of this majestic bird!
July 4th, 2021  
