Illusions Bookmark 2 by jyokota
Photo 2179

Illusions Bookmark 2

Soap and glycerin bubble, reflected in a scrim. Cropped into Bookmark shape.
16th January 2022 16th Jan 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Lou Ann ace
Just incredible on black. Oh my! A new term for me, “bookmark”, 😊
February 12th, 2022  
