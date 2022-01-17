Previous
Illusions Bookmark by jyokota
Illusions Bookmark

Made by blowing soap and glycerin bubble on the bottom of an upside down cup, and blowing a second bubble on the straw suspended in air. Cut in the shape of the bookmark series I want to print.
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Rob Z ace
That's a wonderful final result. I like your colour combinations. :)
February 12th, 2022  
