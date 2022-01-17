Sign up
Photo 2179
Illusions Bookmark
Made by blowing soap and glycerin bubble on the bottom of an upside down cup, and blowing a second bubble on the straw suspended in air. Cut in the shape of the bookmark series I want to print.
17th January 2022
17th Jan 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
water
,
bubble
,
swirl
,
soap
,
bookmark
,
illusions
,
jy-bookmark
Rob Z
ace
That's a wonderful final result. I like your colour combinations. :)
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
