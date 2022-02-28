Sign up
Photo 2230
PIed Piper of Geese
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
geese
,
pied-piper
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love your sense of humor and he even likes as if he has his own tail coming out of his butt!
February 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a great picture! Love the leading line formed by the birds!
February 27th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They looked a bit to the left of this man but he doesn't look aware of them!
February 27th, 2022
