Sunrise over Mt Fitz Roy and the Waterfall by jyokota
Photo 2425

Sunrise over Mt Fitz Roy and the Waterfall

The fog obscured the summit of Mt Fitz Roy but the colors of sunrise showed up in the clouds.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

