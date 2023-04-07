Previous
Waterfall and Mt Fitz Roy from a Ledge by jyokota
Photo 2424

Waterfall and Mt Fitz Roy from a Ledge

We were precariously standing along a ledge, trying not to lose our balance. This was taken just before sunrise so you can still see the stars in the sky.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
