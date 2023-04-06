Sign up
Photo 2423
The Moon and the Summit
On a dark, dark night, a beautiful crescent moon smiled down.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
2
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
25th April 2023 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sky
,
mountain
,
moon
,
chile
,
nighttime
,
crescent
,
patagonia
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-patagonia
gloria jones
ace
Wow.
November 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Stunning!
November 19th, 2023
