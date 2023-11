Laguna dos Tres and Suicia

This was the biggest hike we did -- and I wasn't sure how I would get to the top, but it never occurred to me to quit. At the last rest stop, the trail guide asked for my backpack and he quietly took all my camera gear out, put it in his own backpack, and handed it back to me nearly empty -- WHEW -- I was able to finish that last mile that seemed to go waaaaay to steeply up.