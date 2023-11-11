Sign up
Previous
Photo 2430
Fat Cypress Trunk
The shapes of the cypress trunks fascinated me, and because it was autumn, there are sprinklings of color in the branches and at the trunks.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
3
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2930
photos
226
followers
121
following
665% complete
View this month »
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
Tags
texas
,
trees
,
cypress
,
swamp
,
spanish-moss
,
bayou
,
caddo-lake
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture of these gorgeous trees and reflections
November 21st, 2023
