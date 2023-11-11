Previous
Fat Cypress Trunk by jyokota
Fat Cypress Trunk

The shapes of the cypress trunks fascinated me, and because it was autumn, there are sprinklings of color in the branches and at the trunks.
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
gloria jones
Amazing capture of these gorgeous trees and reflections
