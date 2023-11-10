First Photo at Caddo Lake

@Taffy and I went to photograph the swamps of Texas and Louisiana. We kayaked from early in the morning (this photo was taken before 6am) and again in most evenings for six days. The challenge was the physical stamina needed to kayak, but also the balance of sitting in a kayak while fiddling with your photography gear. We needed to sink our tripods into the mud where it wouldn't be too deep (at times my tripod bullhead was barely above the water level but at least my camera stayed dry) and not dropping your camera into the water while adjusting the settings. For this particular scene, the workshop instructor Joshua Hermann explained how all this would work and helped us get started. I processed it in black and white because once I saw how beautifully the color of autumn leaves played into Taffy's composition (I hope she posts it and links to mine) then I didn't like how my colors seemed to distract because of their placement. But I did like how the trees were grouped. What a challenging but fun experience this trip was!