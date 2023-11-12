Previous
Kayak Photography in the Bayou by jyokota
Kayak Photography in the Bayou

Li making it look easy, but balancing in a kayak while hoping the tripod wouldn't sink too far into the mud or the camera wouldn't fall into the water was quite the challenge.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Dianne
Wow! Fav
November 30th, 2023  
Pam Knowler
Wow so beautiful! Very impressive!
November 30th, 2023  
