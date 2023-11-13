Previous
Taffy at the Rookery by jyokota
Taffy at the Rookery

Lake Fosse Pointe in Louisiana, Taffy kayaking and photographing.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Dianne
What an amazing photo and such a photographer's dream destination. Fav
November 30th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful capture! What an incredible experience!
November 30th, 2023  
