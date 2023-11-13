Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2434
Taffy at the Rookery
Lake Fosse Pointe in Louisiana, Taffy kayaking and photographing.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2934
photos
225
followers
121
following
666% complete
View this month »
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
photography
,
lake
,
rookery
,
kayak
,
365-photobuddy
Dianne
What an amazing photo and such a photographer's dream destination. Fav
November 30th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful capture! What an incredible experience!
November 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close