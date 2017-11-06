Previous
Crosses and Nuns, version 2 by jyokota
122 / 365

Crosses and Nuns, version 2

Which version works better from a composition point of view -- this one, showing the crosses more clearly, or the other one, showing the nuns and the stairway more prominently? Thanks for your advice.
6th November 2017 6th Nov 17

Junko Y

@jyokota
Kahsia
I like this one better. I like the curve of the stairs, no tourist and the crosses are more prominent.
November 25th, 2017  
Pam Knowler ace
Those crosses are amazing but I prefer the other image where I can see it is nuns walking past.
November 25th, 2017  
Richard Hickey ace
Awesome picture.
November 25th, 2017  
Taffy ace
Ah! This makes more sense re the comparison! I went to the wrong one. So, I like this one for its sense of anticipation, and I thought the movement of the closeup nuns was a little distracting from the crosses in the wall, which seemed to be the focal point. Here, they work well together in the nuns adding context. Good to see your images, btw!
November 25th, 2017  
Issi Bannerman ace
This one for me! Fab.
November 25th, 2017  
Mary Siegle ace
Same as Taffy @taffy -- I went to the wrong one first. I like the other a bit better. More dynamic, with a sense of my actually being there, about to go up the stairs. Though there is some halo/outline on the nun in the middle (of the other photo) which distracts my eye a bit.
November 25th, 2017  
Marnie ace
Same as @taffy too. This one is definitely my preference, no tourists or other distractions and the diagonal between the nuns and the carvings works very well.
November 25th, 2017  
Domenico Dodaro ace
I love this more than the previous not. Much bolder composition
November 26th, 2017  
Rachel
I really like this one. The cross detail is so interesting, but I also like the nuns in the background giving context to the photo.
November 27th, 2017  
☠northy ace
I think this one evokes a greater sense of mystery... and intrigue... which prolly wasn’t what you were going for - but I quite like that aspect of the image nonetheless ...
November 27th, 2017  
Daryl O'Hare ace
This one has a better composition I believe with the DoF making the nuns a bit more blurry. Less obtrusive as well?
November 27th, 2017  
