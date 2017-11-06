Sign up
Previous
Next
122 / 365
Crosses and Nuns, version 2
Which version works better from a composition point of view -- this one, showing the crosses more clearly, or the other one, showing the nuns and the stairway more prominently? Thanks for your advice.
6th November 2017
6th Nov 17
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
137
11
9
おまけ
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
5th November 2017 2:00pm
b&w
church
hallway
jerusalem
crosses
jy-b&w
jy-israel
stairsisrael
Kahsia
I like this one better. I like the curve of the stairs, no tourist and the crosses are more prominent.
November 25th, 2017
Pam Knowler
ace
Those crosses are amazing but I prefer the other image where I can see it is nuns walking past.
November 25th, 2017
Richard Hickey
ace
Awesome picture.
November 25th, 2017
Taffy
ace
Ah! This makes more sense re the comparison! I went to the wrong one. So, I like this one for its sense of anticipation, and I thought the movement of the closeup nuns was a little distracting from the crosses in the wall, which seemed to be the focal point. Here, they work well together in the nuns adding context. Good to see your images, btw!
November 25th, 2017
Issi Bannerman
ace
This one for me! Fab.
November 25th, 2017
Mary Siegle
ace
Same as Taffy
@taffy
-- I went to the wrong one first. I like the other a bit better. More dynamic, with a sense of my actually being there, about to go up the stairs. Though there is some halo/outline on the nun in the middle (of the other photo) which distracts my eye a bit.
November 25th, 2017
Marnie
ace
Same as
@taffy
too. This one is definitely my preference, no tourists or other distractions and the diagonal between the nuns and the carvings works very well.
November 25th, 2017
Domenico Dodaro
ace
I love this more than the previous not. Much bolder composition
November 26th, 2017
Rachel
I really like this one. The cross detail is so interesting, but I also like the nuns in the background giving context to the photo.
November 27th, 2017
☠northy
ace
I think this one evokes a greater sense of mystery... and intrigue... which prolly wasn’t what you were going for - but I quite like that aspect of the image nonetheless ...
November 27th, 2017
Daryl O'Hare
ace
This one has a better composition I believe with the DoF making the nuns a bit more blurry. Less obtrusive as well?
November 27th, 2017
