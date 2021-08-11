Previous
Next
Sunset at Reed Bingham Park by k9photo
Photo 589

Sunset at Reed Bingham Park

This was our first stop as we camp our way to south Florida to attend the funeral of our niece.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
August 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow!
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise