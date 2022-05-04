Previous
American Robin by k9photo
Photo 855

American Robin

"I am that little robin
That sits upon a tree
I sing to you each morning
But you don't know it's me
I am that little robin
In you garden everyday
I will never leave you
I will never fly away." (John F Connor)
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Kate

ace
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The American robins are so much bigger than the ones her in the U.K.
May 4th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
May 4th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Awww sweet capture and poem.
May 4th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 4th, 2022  
