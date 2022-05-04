Sign up
Photo 855
American Robin
"I am that little robin
That sits upon a tree
I sing to you each morning
But you don't know it's me
I am that little robin
In you garden everyday
I will never leave you
I will never fly away." (John F Connor)
4th May 2022
4th May 22
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1004
photos
101
followers
94
following
234% complete
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th April 2022 3:00pm
Tags
bird
,
american robin
Susan Wakely
ace
The American robins are so much bigger than the ones her in the U.K.
May 4th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
May 4th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Awww sweet capture and poem.
May 4th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 4th, 2022
