So many Buds!

"If you take any flower you please and look it over and turn it about and smell it and feel it and try to find out all its little secrets, not of flower only but of leaf, bud and stem as well, you will discover many wonderful things. This is how you make friends with plants, and very good friends you will find them to the end of our lives." (Gertrude Jekyll) It seems like there is an abundance of buds and blooms this year.