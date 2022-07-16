Previous
Fallen Trees by k9photo
Photo 928

Fallen Trees

From our recent paddle on Lake Acworth
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Kate

@k9photo
Mags
So serene!
July 17th, 2022  
