album cover by kali66
Photo 369

album cover

Basant Bahar (Indian film from 1956)

Sometimes when you look in his eyes you get the feeling that someone else is driving.

David Letterman

(using another image of Sadie done for get-pushed)
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Wendy ace
Oh wow!
You have nailed it!! This is absolutely amazing and proves what can be done with a little bit of ingenuity and improvisation!
It's a FAV!!
June 24th, 2020  
kali ace
@farmreporter something i probably would never have tried otherwise, get-pushed at its best :)
June 24th, 2020  
Wendy ace
@kali66
You are most welcome. It's fun for me at this end as well, researching obscure techniques for those of you a little more experienced!!
June 24th, 2020  
kali ace
@farmreporter do you have some ideas for the push i gave you?
June 24th, 2020  
Wendy ace
@kali66
Just checking it out now ... any suggestions?
But ... I do have a good one that I think I can do with my basic PS skills and a willing participant and umbrella!! :)
Stay tuned!!
June 24th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Wow, I love this!
June 24th, 2020  
