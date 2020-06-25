Sign up
Photo 369
album cover
Basant Bahar (Indian film from 1956)
Sometimes when you look in his eyes you get the feeling that someone else is driving.
David Letterman
(using another image of Sadie done for get-pushed)
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
6
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2914
photos
355
followers
426
following
101% complete
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
369
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
...and
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
25th June 2020 9:12am
Tags
get-pushed-412
,
albumcoverchallenge117
Wendy
ace
Oh wow!
You have nailed it!! This is absolutely amazing and proves what can be done with a little bit of ingenuity and improvisation!
It's a FAV!!
June 24th, 2020
kali
ace
@farmreporter
something i probably would never have tried otherwise, get-pushed at its best :)
June 24th, 2020
Wendy
ace
@kali66
You are most welcome. It's fun for me at this end as well, researching obscure techniques for those of you a little more experienced!!
June 24th, 2020
kali
ace
@farmreporter
do you have some ideas for the push i gave you?
June 24th, 2020
Wendy
ace
@kali66
Just checking it out now ... any suggestions?
But ... I do have a good one that I think I can do with my basic PS skills and a willing participant and umbrella!! :)
Stay tuned!!
June 24th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Wow, I love this!
June 24th, 2020
365 Project
close
