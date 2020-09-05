Previous
landscape deconstructed by kali66
Photo 370

landscape deconstructed

for my get-pushed challenge from Annie, I got up early and saw the moon set behind the clouds in blue hour. was nice
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@annied
September 5th, 2020  
Annie D ace
oh wow! I love it! wonderful!
September 5th, 2020  
kali ace
@annied thanks Annie, i did it specially for you x
September 5th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@kali66 ha ha x thanks
September 5th, 2020  
