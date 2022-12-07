Previous
cold and frosty by kametty
Photo 550

cold and frosty

Well winter is here. Minus 5 last night. The good thing about going outside when it is cold is that when you return inside the house feels so warm - even though we have the temperature reduced quite a bit to save money!
7th December 2022

Kathryn M

@kametty
