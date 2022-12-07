Sign up
Photo 550
cold and frosty
Well winter is here. Minus 5 last night. The good thing about going outside when it is cold is that when you return inside the house feels so warm - even though we have the temperature reduced quite a bit to save money!
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
0
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
550
photos
23
followers
13
following
150% complete
View this month »
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
7th December 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec22words
