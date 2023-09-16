Previous
Japanese anemone by kametty
Japanese anemone

Called to see my sister-in-law and family today. These flowers filled her very small front garden and were blowing about quite wildly in the breeze. They made a wonderful show. Another for the SOOC challenge - so no editing at all.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty.
September 16th, 2023  
