Previous
Preston dock by kametty
Photo 1192

Preston dock

This area of the old Preston docks is not particularly nice....but these caught my eye. I bet they have not been used for quite some time as large boats no longer come into the dock as the river is no longer dredged.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise