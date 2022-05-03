Previous
Woodland wonderland. by kartia
23 / 365

Woodland wonderland.

Out for a quick walk in the national park near home this morning. I was deliberately looking for soft light and came across these. Was a real toss up between a posting a pretty native flower or the fungus?
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
