Dad's orchid continues to bloom by kchuk
Photo 622

Dad's orchid continues to bloom

My dad has this orchid on his kitchen counter. It has been so pretty for the past few weeks! I enjoy looking at it each time I visit.
15th February 2023 15th Feb 23

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
170% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous orchid beautifully captured. Your dad must have green fingers Elyse :-)
March 5th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
It is beautiful, Elyse. I like the color and speckles!
March 5th, 2023  
