Yellow bananas by kchuk
Yellow bananas

I was doing dishes and realized that these bananas would work for a picture for the rainbow theme! Yay, I got one!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
eDorre ace
Great yellow shot!
March 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are perfect! I love edible props.
March 5th, 2023  
