Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
6 / 365
Playing
I used a macro lens on my phone and took shots of small beads. I used Snapseed to edit the shots, a double exposure of two shots and a frame. I usually don't use the phone and edit so it was fun to have a go.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
6
photos
12
followers
24
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A202F
Taken
7th March 2022 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
phone
,
macro
,
double exposure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close