Playing by keramin
Playing

I used a macro lens on my phone and took shots of small beads. I used Snapseed to edit the shots, a double exposure of two shots and a frame. I usually don't use the phone and edit so it was fun to have a go.
7th March 2022

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
