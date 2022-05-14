Previous
ac-gray2 by keramin
44 / 365

ac-gray2

This is my second try at this challenge, https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46544/artist-challenge-andrew-s-gray
My apple tree is full of blossoms and I tried to make a picture of that. I find trees difficult for this challenge but that's what I have close so I keep trying.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cool
May 14th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
@pdulis Thank you Peter.
May 14th, 2022  
