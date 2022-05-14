Sign up
44 / 365
ac-gray2
This is my second try at this challenge,
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46544/artist-challenge-andrew-s-gray
My apple tree is full of blossoms and I tried to make a picture of that. I find trees difficult for this challenge but that's what I have close so I keep trying.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Tags
apple
,
blossom
,
icm
,
double exposure
Peter Dulis
ace
cool
May 14th, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
@pdulis
Thank you Peter.
May 14th, 2022
