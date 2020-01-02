Previous
Appreciating the beauty all around me. by kgolab
Photo 536

Appreciating the beauty all around me.

Today I am thankful for...

1. A relaxing day at home with family.

2. An unexpected email from an old friend.

3. The choice I made to unsubscribe from many emails and social media places. One day in and it is making a difference :)
Diana Ludwigs ace
Wonderful shapes and tones.
