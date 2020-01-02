Sign up
Photo 536
Appreciating the beauty all around me.
Today I am thankful for...
1. A relaxing day at home with family.
2. An unexpected email from an old friend.
3. The choice I made to unsubscribe from many emails and social media places. One day in and it is making a difference :)
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Tags
pf2020
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Wonderful shapes and tones.
January 2nd, 2020
